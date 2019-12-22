Home

Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columbkille R.C. Church
Route 30
Imperial, PA
SCHMITT DOLORES R. (PAPEAKA)

Age 89, of N. Fayette Twp., Oakdale, PA on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leo "Lee" Schmitt who passed on March 11, 2006; beloved sister of Evelyn Walles, Alice Lewellyn and the late Margaret Papeaka, Ann Magdich, Peter Papeaka, Julia Acri, Mary DeMarco, Bertha Kuzma, Constant Papeaka, Mathilda Gaelarducci and Edith Kelminsky; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner. 951 Cliff Mine Rd. N. Fayette Twp. Imperial, PA 724-695-7332 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 between the hours of 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Columbkille R.C. Church. Route 30, Imperial on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. Followed by interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
