Age 83, on Sunday, October 27, 2019, of Baldwin Township. Beloved wife of the late George F.; mother of Thomas (Joyce) Dunn, Dennis Dunn, Gregory (Moni) Reich, Michael Reich, Phillip Reich and Patricia (Harry) Klos; grandmother of Brian (Kim) Dunn, Molly (Alex) McDevitt, Megan (Lathan Kenyon) Dunn, Christine Reich, Jessica (Jim) Herbst, Timothy Klos, Hailey Klos and the late Kerri Ann Dunn; great-grandmother of Zander, Lonna, Eli, Jaxson, Logan, Kassia and Keira.  Also survived by her  daughter-in-law Ann Graziani.  Dolores enjoyed crafting, cooking and spending time with her family especially during the holidays. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday morning at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to - Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
