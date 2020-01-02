Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Road
Cranberry Township, PA
DOLORES (CORTON) ROCCO

DOLORES (CORTON) ROCCO Obituary
ROCCO DOLORES (CORTON)

Age 91, Pittsburgh resident for most of her life, passed peacefully of natural causes on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in a personal care facility near family in Conroe, Texas. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, March 24, 1928, Dolores was the daughter of Barney and Dorothy Gober Corton. Preceded in death by her brother, John Corton and her husband, Dominic Rocco, whom she married on September 9, 1950. Beloved mother of John (Cindy Snodgrass) Rocco of Salisbury, NC, Mary Rocco Hrytzik (Robert) of Spring, TX, James (Judy Goggin) Rocco, of Livingston, TX, Nancy Rocco Kodman (Paul, Jr.) of Pittsburgh, PA, Jeannie Rocco Fehl (William) of Spartanburg, SC, Anthony (Linda Meinert) Rocco of Cranberry Township, PA and Thomas Rocco (Matthew DeLuca) of Huntington Station, NY. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Joseph Rocco of Cranberry Township, PA; sister-in-law, Joyce White Rocco of Winona, MN, and loved by many nieces and nephews; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Family and friends will be received at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. on Friday from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Twp. on Saturday at 10 a.m., with Rev. Charles Bober celebrating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The at the alz.org tribute page or The Pittsburgh , 2835 East Carson Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
