HELIDES DOLORES ROSE (CAVLOVICH)

A humble woman of Glenshaw, PA, peacefully passed with her usual spunk, on Monday, July 15, 2019 surrounded by her children and joined her beloved husband, Sava in Heaven. Born June 1, 1930 to Mark Cavlovich and Rose (Kekich) in Pittsburgh PA, she was raised in Etna, PA along with her three brothers, Edward, Joseph and Raymond. She graduated from Mt. Alverna High School in Millvale, PA and was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Church of Millvale, PA. While working in Taunton, MA she met Sava, moved back to the Pittsburgh area and together they raised six children. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her brother, Joseph and his wife, Barbara Cavlovich; and her brother, Edward. She is survived by son, Steve of Glenshaw, PA; son, Mark and his wife, Beth, of Bairdford, PA; their child, Marissa, her son, Dominik and her fiancé, Lucas Grosick of Cheswick, PA; daughter, Mary and her husband, David Radacosky, of Pittsburgh, PA; their sons, Matthew of Seattle, WA and Nicholas of Boulder, CO; daughter, Joanne and her husband, Brian Custard of Meadville, PA; son, Paul of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Elaine and her husband, Mark Lasher and their daughter, Samantha of Allison Park, PA; brother, Raymond and wife, Nancy of Pittsburgh, PA; sister-in-law, Margie Cavlovich, Theckla Snell; and many nieces and nephews. "God Speaks in Silence" – was her favorite saying or maybe just some way to keep her six kids quiet. Celebrate Mrs. Helides' life with her family at a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church, Millvale. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to St. Nicholas Church, 24 Maryland Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or familyhospicepa.org. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.