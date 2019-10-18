Home

Thomas J. Gmiter Funeral Home Inc.
2323 East Carson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
(412) 431-1029
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KSZASTOWSKI DOLORES S.

Age 92, of the South Side, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Wife of the late Michael Kszastowski; beloved mother of Janet (Kevin) Bethel, Jeffrey (Angela) Kszastowski and Judith (David) Pfoertner; grandmother of Kimberly, Jeremy, Laura, Amanda, Bradley, Brian, Christie and Alicia; great-grandmother of Cadence, Mason, Cole and Joseph; sister of Martha Kuzmovich. Friends received Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THOMAS J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2323 E. Carson St., Funeral Prayer Saturday, 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.thomasjgmiterfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
