SANTORIELLA DOLORES "DEE"

Age 89, of Monroeville, formerly of Churchill, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Loving aunt of Lisa (Bill) Styslinger; proud great-aunt of Nicole (Anthony) Styslinger and Brooke Styslinger; also survived by her best friends, Terri Cready and Judy Burgoyne. Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. and Lena (Palmieri) Santoriella; and her brother, Joseph E. Santoriella, Jr. Dee's loyalty to her family knew no bounds. She adored her parents and brother, and her life was complete in spending time with her niece, Lisa and family. The last year of her life displayed the challenge of dementia, but love was never lost amongst the obstacles. She was a gentle soul, she continued her best efforts to live a kind life which was exemplified through her interactions with everyone she encountered. Her words, so elegantly spoken, "time waits for no one," came too soon for those that loved her, but her faith was her comfort, her Savior led her home. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a blessing service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 152221. www.jobefuneralhome.com.