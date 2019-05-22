SINGLETON DOLORES (GACKE)

Of Monroeville, beloved wife of Jack Singleton for 64 years, died on Sunday May 19, 2019, at the age of 92. She was a loving mother of Margaret (Clay) Young, and Kathleen (Dennis) Singleton; and grandmother of Justin and Jessica. Dee was born in a farming family in rural Iowa. Following her graduation from high school in 1945 she taught in the Iowa school system for six years. The first two years in a one-room rural school. Then a brief visit to Seattle, Washington revealed the very different world and she stayed in Seattle until marriage brought her to Monroeville. She was an avid reader, loved classical music, played baroque music on the recorder and harpsichord with delight, and was an accomplished weaver. Dee's funeral arrangements will be private and have been entrusted to the care of ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Avenue, Oakmont, PA 15139. Online condolences may be forwarded to: www.englishfuneralhome.com.