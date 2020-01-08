|
|
FISHER DOLORES V. (HANS)
Of Regent Square, on Monday, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Sr. for 64 years and loving mother of Diana (the late Richard) Stehle of Richmond, VA and William J. (Deborah DeFazio) Fisher of Regent Square, PA. Cherished grandmother of Lisa Fisher, Eric (Michelle) Stehle, Lauren (Bryan) Beck, and Erin (James) Wallace and great-grandmother of Charlie, Taylor and Harper. Dolores led a long life devoted to the care of her children and grandchildren. Private interment will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies Arrangements under the care of PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. Special thanks to LGAR Staff and Caregivers.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020