Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES WISNIEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES WISNIEWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES WISNIEWSKI Obituary
WISNIEWSKI DOLORES

Age 92, of Shaler Twp., on November 1, 2019. Wife of the late William J.; mother of Karen Sciullo (Mario), Lori Curtis (Clinton), and Wayne Wisniewski (Laurel); grandmother of Monica and Steven (Jessica) Sciullo; Emily, Clinton, William (Chloe), Shawn, and Colin Curtis; great-grandmother of Alaina Sciullo and McKinley Curtis; sister of Stanley Kubit and Walter Kubit. Visitation Sunday and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now