WISNIEWSKI DOLORES
Age 92, of Shaler Twp., on November 1, 2019. Wife of the late William J.; mother of Karen Sciullo (Mario), Lori Curtis (Clinton), and Wayne Wisniewski (Laurel); grandmother of Monica and Steven (Jessica) Sciullo; Emily, Clinton, William (Chloe), Shawn, and Colin Curtis; great-grandmother of Alaina Sciullo and McKinley Curtis; sister of Stanley Kubit and Walter Kubit. Visitation Sunday and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019