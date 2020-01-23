|
ZEGARELLI DOLORES "DEE"
Age 88, of Penn Hills, born February 27, 1931, in Sharpsburg, passed away January 19, 2020. Dee was the devout wife of Martin R. Zegarelli who preceded her in death and has waited over 33 years to join him. At age 55 Dee went back to work at the Penn Hills Senior Center and worked until she was 80 when she decided to retire. She was a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Everyone who knew her could count on her love and support. Dee is survived by her children Marty (Cathy), Ray (Ken), Joe (Janet) Matt (Debbie) Angela, Anthony (Sun); her Brother Tony Quaglieri (Harriet); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the or the Penn Hills Senior Center. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills Where a blessing service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday, January 24, 2020, 3-7 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020