DOMENICO "DOM" BUCCI

DOMENICO "DOM" BUCCI Obituary
BUCCI DOMENICO "DOM"

Age 75, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Brookline. Beloved husband of Donna (DeMarco) Bucci for over 53 years; loving father of Michael and Donna Bucci; brother of Guido (Janet) Bucci, Pina (Joe) Morgano and the late Marie (survived by Sam) DiNardo; also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his special angel, Grace. Dom was a retired carpenter from Local Carpenters Union #142. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Brookline at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to 


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
