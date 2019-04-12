|
BUCCI DOMENICO "DOM"
Age 75, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, of Pleasant Hills, formerly of Brookline. Beloved husband of Donna (DeMarco) Bucci for over 53 years; loving father of Michael and Donna Bucci; brother of Guido (Janet) Bucci, Pina (Joe) Morgano and the late Marie (survived by Sam) DiNardo; also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his special angel, Grace. Dom was a retired carpenter from Local Carpenters Union #142. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Brookline at 9:30 a.m. Please send condolences to
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019