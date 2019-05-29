Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMENICO SCIULLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMENICO SCIULLI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOMENICO SCIULLI Obituary
SCIULLI DOMENICO

Age 79, of Kennedy Twp., passed away on May 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Ilde; loving father of Paul, Carmen (Jackie), and Steve; grandfather of Domenico; brother of Donato and Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends THURSDAY from 2-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered 11:30 a.m. FRIDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. in St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Heights, 234 Coraopolis Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now