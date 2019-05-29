|
SCIULLI DOMENICO
Age 79, of Kennedy Twp., passed away on May 25, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is the beloved husband of Ilde; loving father of Paul, Carmen (Jackie), and Steve; grandfather of Domenico; brother of Donato and Michael; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends THURSDAY from 2-8 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered 11:30 a.m. FRIDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. in St. Malachy Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caring Heights, 234 Coraopolis Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019