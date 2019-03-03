OTTONELLO Dr. DOMINGO GERARDO

Age 76, of Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, died in the arms of his daughters and wife on Thursday, February 29, 2019. Born on June 14, 1942, in Monteros Tucuman, Argentina, he was the son of the late Rodolfo Ottonello and Maria Lucilla Monteros de Ottonello. Dr. Ottonello was a physician and teacher for over forty-years based in UPMC Mckeesport Hospital and AGH Jefferson Hospital and Braddock hospital before it closed. His extensive education began in receiving his diploma from the Julio A. Rocca school in Monteros, Argentina, then his medical degree from University of Tucuman. His post-graduate training encompassed an Internship Residency in Nuestra Señora del Rosario in Salta, Argentina and a Rheumatology Fellowship at the CEMIC and Rehabilitation Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He completed his second Rheumatology Fellowship at the UPMC University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and achieved the title of Attending Physician in Rheumatology through the National Rehabilitation Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His first, second and third years of Residency in Internal Medicine were completed at St. Francis General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He went on to achieve Chief Division of Rheumatology at UPMC Mckeesport and AGH Jefferson Hospitals. His board certifications included: Educational Council for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), American Board of Internal Medicine: Specialty of Internal Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine: Subspecialty of Rheumatology, American Board of Internal Medicine: Geriatrics, and The International Society for Clinical Densitometry, Certified Clinical Densitometrist (C.C.D.). Other accolades are too many to list but range from presentations to publications to an award for a published study on SLE Nephritis. Aside from being an active staff member in UPMC Mckeesport hospital, he also ran a private practice with two offices. When he wasn't seeing patients, he lived to teach medicine. He was a UPMC Mckeesport hospital Faculty Member of the Residency Program where he taught Rheumatology and Internal medicine from 1979 to the end of his life. His passion for working with trainees showed in their exams. His students had a one-hundred percent passing rate on their boards. He was a multiple year recipient of the Mckeesport Internal Medicine Residency "Teacher of the Year" award, an honor that is chosen by the student body. He will forever be known for brilliant and compassionate care and fervent advocacy he provided patients, and his immense devotion to guiding students in the intricacies of healing and medical academia. When he wasn't healing others, he healed himself through gardening and tending to roses. He enjoyed cooking elaborate dinners, fly-fishing on secluded lakes, venturing into the woods with his daughters to collect natural artifacts, bird-watching and cherished sitting with his family among the fireflies while he often quizzed them on the phases of the moon. He loved to play tennis with his wife, daughters and residents. He was Co-Chairman of the Tennis Committee Mckeesport Hospital Foundation Invitational for over twenty-five years. He was the husband of Kimberlee Vanessa (Katic) Ottonello. He is survived by his wife; children, Dominique Marchelle Ottonello and Alexis Gabriela Ottonello; his siblings, Marta Lia Ottonello de Peralta, (Victor Peralta); half siblings, Domingo Antonio, the late Rodolfo Ottonello, Cristina Ottonello; and a myriad of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday, March 4, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Sisters of the Redeemer, 999 Rock Run Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037. A Committal will follow at the Jefferson Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.