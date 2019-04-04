CERSOSIMO DOMINIC A.

February 12, 1922-April 2, 2019. U.S.M.C. Retired, of Stowe Twp. Passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, at the age of 97. He was a son of the late Leonardo and Michelina (Bruno) Cersosimo; beloved and devoted husband to the late Elizabeth (Casper) Cersosimo; beloved father to Dominic (Maryann) Cersosimo, Elaine Cersosimo, and Michael (Jennifer) Cersosimo; proud and loving grandfather to Eric (Angela) Cersosimo, Sydney Cersosimo, Amanda Kasten, and Lauren (Joshua) Taylor; preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Joseph, Andrew, Antoinette, Angeline, Victoria, Rocco, and Leonard. Dominic was a highly skilled Mason, building many homes in the area and retired from the Allegheny County Housing Authority. Dominic enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, dancing, and vacations at the beach. He and his late wife were devoted members of Mother of Sorrows Church. He was proud to have served in the United States Marine Corp. where he held the rank of Staff Sgt. Assigned to Fighter Squadron 322 during the assault on Saipan, Okinawa in the Pacific Theater. During his career in the USMC, he received many commendations, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Navy Citation for Valor. He was active in many organizations, Marine Corps League, VFW, American Legion, ITAM and Soldier and Sailors Hall. He fought for veterans rights, benefits, and was on the committee to build and the dedication of the WWII Memorial located on the North Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to USMC Scholarship Fund, s and the ( ). Thank you to the staff of Kane Scott Regional for taking good care of Dominic. Friends will be received at the SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1650 Broadway, Stowe-Kennedy Twp. on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A blessing service will take place on Friday at 8:45 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Interment to follow National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full Military honors. Semper Fi. "Oorah!"