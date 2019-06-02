DI NINNO DOMINIC A. "TONY"

Age 86, of Monroeville, was called from his sleep into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Alda M. (Palarino) Di Ninno; loving father of Ralph (Peggy) Di Ninno, Lisa (Bill) Emerick, Tony Di Ninno, and Sam (Lisa) Di Ninno; cherished grandfather of Dominic, Kristen, Andrea, Daniel, Amanda, Gina, Billy, Tony, Nico, Sammy, Joey, Nicholas, and Maranda; and great-grandfather of Will and Chase. Tony was born in Italy and immigrated to the US when he was 15. Through hard-work and determination, he persevered and had a successful career and family life. He was a proud US Army soldier and received awards for his service. Tony was very involved with the Knights of Columbus, and served as an usher through St. Bernadette Church. His family was always first. Friends will be received Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery, with full military honors. The family would like to extend their warmest thanks to Allegheny Health Hospice and the staff at LGAR for the tremendous care they gave to Tony. www.jobefuneralhome.com.