On Thursday, April 18, 2019 of Swissvale. Husband of the late Karen Yackovich Nuzzo; loving father of Amy M. Friez and her husband, Eric and Robert J. Nuzzo all of North Huntingdon; dear pappy of Anthony; brother of the late James, Samuel and Lawrence Nuzzo, Josephine DeFalco, Florence Covato, Adelaide Veri, Lucille Shearer and Rosina Horgos. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dominic retired as the Chief of Police of Swissvale after 31 years. He was a Swissvale Vol. fireman and served in the Army and Navy in the Vietnam War. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. MONDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. A Blessing Service will be held Tuesday morning at the funeral home at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Dominic's name to the American Red Cross.

