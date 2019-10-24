Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMINIC SALVIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMINIC SALVIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMINIC SALVIO Obituary
SALVIO DOMINIC

Age 25, on Monday, October 21, 2019 of Swissvale. Beloved son of Giovanna Salvio; loving brother of Lena Salvio; uncle of Landon; dear nephew of Andrea Iovino; grandson of the late Anthony and Carmela Iovino; doggy daddy of Rocky. Family's wishes is for everyone to wear their favorite black and gold, Dominic was a great Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m. only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. Funeral Service on Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMINIC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now