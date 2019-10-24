|
SALVIO DOMINIC
Age 25, on Monday, October 21, 2019 of Swissvale. Beloved son of Giovanna Salvio; loving brother of Lena Salvio; uncle of Landon; dear nephew of Andrea Iovino; grandson of the late Anthony and Carmela Iovino; doggy daddy of Rocky. Family's wishes is for everyone to wear their favorite black and gold, Dominic was a great Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends received Thursday, 2-8 p.m. only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swissvale. Funeral Service on Friday, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019