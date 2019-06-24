SCIULLI DOMINIC T.

Peacefully, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, Dominic, 88, of Oakland returned to his heavenly home. Beloved husband of the late Teresa; son of the late Victor and Nicoletta; devoted father of Vittorio (David), Mario, Lorenzo (Amy), Domenico (Ana Maria) and Dino; loving grandfather of Christina, Anthony, Adriana, Marco and Matteo; brother of the late Mary V. Bucci (Donato); also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Dominic lived in Oakland his entire life. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Medic during the Korean War. He and his wife of 57 years married in 1962 and remained in Oakland where they raised their five sons. Dominic enjoyed his work at Alcosan and often shared great memories of his friends and coworkers. He loved his grandchildren and was an avid wrestling fan. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME, 3447 Dawson St. (Oakland). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Cathedral. Entombment at Calvary Cemetery. AT THE FAMILY'S REQUEST, NO FLOWERS OR DONATIONS PLEASE. Thank you. Please visit Dominic's memorial page at ELACHKO.com.