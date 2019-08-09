|
CIMINO DOMINICK J.
On Wednesday, August 7, 2019, of Swisshelm Park. Beloved husband of 66 years to Jean (Snyder) Cimino; loving father of Joseph J. Cimino and his wife, Hermie, of Swisshelm Park, Daniel D. Cimino and his wife, Karen, of Level Green, and Anna Marie Mancini and her husband, Ed, of Baldwin; dear pap-pap of Chris, Aaron, Nick, Matthew and his wife, Azime, Emily and her husband, Nate, Joey, Christina and the late Baby B.; great-grandfather of Cameron and Atlas; son of the late Joseph and Ann Cimino; brother of Rhea Squillante and her late husband, Guy, Anthony Cimino and his wife, Jeannie, and Joann Campolo and her husband, Joseph "Rusty". Mr. Cimino worked in construction with his father in the Cimino & Sons Construction Company, retired as the Chief of Building Inspection for the city of Pittsburgh, and was a Korean War Veteran, 101st Airbourne Division. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Word of God Roman Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's research 600 Waterfront Dr Ste. 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or The Gulf Tower www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019