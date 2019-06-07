|
PIZOLI, JR. DOMINICK
Age 89, of Cheswick on June 4, 2019. Husband of Ellen Marie Gelmini Pizoli of 68 years; father of Dominick (Karen) Pizoli, III and Henry John "Hank" (Denise Lynn) Pizoli; grandfather of Lia, Ella, Giovanni, Zeppy and Gianna Pizoli; brother of Lucy Krugle, Rosie Zebrine and Linda (Herbie) Johnson. Friends will be received 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 -12:30 Saturday at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1607 Pittsburgh Street. Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church Springdale. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
