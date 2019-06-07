Home

Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
PIZOLI, JR. DOMINICK

Age 89, of Cheswick on June 4, 2019. Husband of Ellen Marie Gelmini Pizoli of 68 years; father of Dominick (Karen) Pizoli, III and Henry John "Hank" (Denise Lynn) Pizoli; grandfather of Lia, Ella, Giovanni, Zeppy and Gianna Pizoli; brother of Lucy Krugle, Rosie Zebrine and Linda (Herbie) Johnson. Friends will be received 6-8 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 -12:30 Saturday at the CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1607 Pittsburgh Street. Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 1 p.m. in St. Alphonsus Church Springdale. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
