Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mowell Funeral Home
180 N Jeff Davis Dr.
Fayetteville, GA 30214
770-461-7641
Resources
More Obituaries for DON FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. DON L. FISHER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DR. DON L. FISHER Obituary
FISHER DR. DON L.

Age 100, of Peachtree City, GA (previously Pittsburgh, PA) passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. He was born in Richfield, UT to Thomas and Josephine (Eckman) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Geddy) Fisher. Don attended the University of Utah and graduated from the Washington University School of Medicine. He served in the Army during World War II in the 25th Infantry as a combat surgeon in the Pacific Theater. His medical career began in Chicago with the pioneers of cardiology. He moved to Pittsburgh in 1952 and set up the first Heart Catheterization Laboratory in the Eastern United States at Alleghany General Hospital, where he enjoyed a celebrated career for over 60 years. Don is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bountiful, UT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . CARL J. MOWELL & SON FUNERAL HOME, Fayetteville.


mowellfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now