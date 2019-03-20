FISHER DR. DON L.

Age 100, of Peachtree City, GA (previously Pittsburgh, PA) passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. He was born in Richfield, UT to Thomas and Josephine (Eckman) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine (Geddy) Fisher. Don attended the University of Utah and graduated from the Washington University School of Medicine. He served in the Army during World War II in the 25th Infantry as a combat surgeon in the Pacific Theater. His medical career began in Chicago with the pioneers of cardiology. He moved to Pittsburgh in 1952 and set up the first Heart Catheterization Laboratory in the Eastern United States at Alleghany General Hospital, where he enjoyed a celebrated career for over 60 years. Don is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bountiful, UT. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . CARL J. MOWELL & SON FUNERAL HOME, Fayetteville.

mowellfuneralhome.com