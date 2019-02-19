MARTIN DON T.

Age 87, of Morgantown, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born in Greensboro, PA on Jan. 26, 1932, he was a son of the late Joseph and Anna Frederick Yednock. He was raised in Point Marion, and attended the Point Marion High School. After high school, he joined the Air Force, and was stationed in Wyoming during the Korean Conflict, serving as an instructor from 1952-56. In 1958, he returned to his hometown of Point Marion, started dating his wife-to-be, and attending West Virginia University, where he received his Bachelors and Masters of Arts degree. He furthered his education by receiving his PhD at Ohio State University. From 1970 until his retirement in 2010, he was a professor at the University of Pittsburgh, teaching his primary focus, which was the history of education. Since 2014, Don and his wife Jane have lived at the Village at Heritage Point in Morgantown. During the last year of his life, the family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Morgantown Rehabilitation, especially Heather Sullivan, for the love and care they have shown to Don during his illness. During his 87 years, Don created many beautiful gardens, was an avid Pitt football fan, and enjoyed wine making as well as camping across the US and backpacking in Europe with his family. Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Jane (Rosnick) Martin, whom he married on May 30, 1959; three children, Joe, Holly (Powers) and Jennifer (Taylor); six granddhildren, Emily, Michael, Y., Michael P., Lily, Laura and John; and two brothers, Bernard Yednock of Point Marion and Albert Yednock of Harrisburg, PA. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Joe, John, Steve, George and Robert Yednock, and sisters, Ann, Kay, Helen and Pauline. The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., and Thursday, from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of a Blessing Service. Interment follows in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be offered to University of Pittsburgh football program at www.pittsburghpanthers.com.

