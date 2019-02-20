|
|
MARTIN DON T.
Age 87, of Morgantown, WV, died Sunday, February 17, 2019. Raised in Point Marion, PA and a graduate of WVU and Ohio State, he was a Professor of History of Education at University of Pittsburgh for 40 years, retiring in 2010. Since 2014, Don and wife, Jane have lived in Morgantown. Surviving is beloved wife of 59 years, E. Jane (Rosnick) Martin; three children, Joe, Holly, and Jennifer; six grandchildren; and two brothers. Friends may call at the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, 501 Morgantown St., Point Marion, PA 15474 (724-725-5245), Wednesday, 6 - 8 p.m., and Thursday, 10 - 11:00 a.m., the hour of Service. Memorials: University of Pittsburgh football program at www.pittsburghpanthers.com
www.herod-rishel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019