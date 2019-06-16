HICKMAN DONA M. (SCHNEIDER)

Age 78, peacefully in her Sheraden home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Hickman, Jr.; beloved mother of Joseph D. (Sandra), Paul, Dennis (Kimberly), Darren (Cynthia), and Daniel (Alyssa) Hickman; 18 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Dona was one of the 11 siblings of the Schneider family and a proud member of the Langley Alumni Association. Also formerly active in the Pittsburgh political scene. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation MONDAY ONLY, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the Blessing Service will be held, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. www.schepnermcdermott.com.