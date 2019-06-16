Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for DONA HICKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONA M. (SCHNEIDER) HICKMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONA M. (SCHNEIDER) HICKMAN Obituary
HICKMAN DONA M. (SCHNEIDER)

Age 78, peacefully in her Sheraden home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph Hickman, Jr.; beloved mother of Joseph D. (Sandra), Paul, Dennis (Kimberly), Darren (Cynthia), and Daniel (Alyssa) Hickman; 18 grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Dona was one of the 11 siblings of the Schneider family and a proud member of the Langley Alumni Association. Also formerly active in the Pittsburgh political scene. She will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her. Visitation MONDAY ONLY, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the Blessing Service will be held, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now