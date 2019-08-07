|
DREELAND DONA S. (STORM)
Passed away on July 27, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Kay Storm of Allison Park and is survived by her sister, Denise (Richard) Wallace; nieces, Jessica (Joseph) Williamson, Lindsay and Nicole Wallace; great-nieces, Adelaide and Wren Williamson. Dona was a teacher, editor and newspaper journalist. She enjoyed her life's work and was curious, questioning and eager to share her knowledge with others. Always with pen and journal nearby, she was able to put her thoughts to paper with ease. Dona made a difference in the lives of the people whose stories she told and also in those who read her news articles in the Sewickley Herald and several other community newspapers and magazines. She will be missed by her family, friends, neighbors and pets. Dona's family will welcome friends from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Memorial service will follow immediately at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at King Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to The Little Sisters of the Poor or Animal Friends. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019