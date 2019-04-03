DUNBAR DONALD A.

Age 90, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 in the company of family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edith Snee Dunbar. Donald was born in Pittsburgh, PA in 1929. He was a veteran of the Coast Guard and a graduate of Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. His lifelong career was in education at Lincoln Elementary School, Mt. Lebanon, PA. His later years were with family in West Des Moines, IA. He is survived by his children, Mark and Lotti Dunbar, Lauren Dunbar, and Neil and Lina Dunbar; grandchildren and spouses, Lara and Caleb St. Jean, Adrian Dunbar, Grace and Jacob Briese, Nikki Dunbar, Ian Dunbar, Madeline Dunbar, and Luke Dunbar; great-grandchildren, Evan, Alexander, and Russel St. Jean; Elyse and Soren Dunbar; and Leia Briese. A memorial will be planned at Jefferson Memorial, PA; date to be determined. Online condolences may be expressed at:

