ECKLES, JR. DONALD A.

Age 75, of Burgettstown; Jefferson Twp.; formerly of Emsworth, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday evening, March 16, 2020 in The Donnell House, Washington. He was born on November 8, 1944 on the North Side of Pittsburgh a son of the late Donald A. Eckles, Jr. and Sara Cancelliere Eckles. Mr. Eckles was a self-employed over the road truck driver and enjoyed golfing. He is survived by his four children, Donald A. Eckles, III and wife, Flo of Emsworth, Tina M. Hall and husband, David of Burgettstown, Sara Nuss of Bellevue and Bonnie Fordenbacher of Pittsburgh; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to his parents are two sisters, Phyllis and Debbie Eckles; and a brother, Joe Eckles. To honor Mr. Eckles wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Inurnment will be held in Christ Our Redeemer Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum, Pittsburgh at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to Concordia Hospice of the Donnell House, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301. LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.