ROTHRAUFF DONALD A. "ROACH", JR.

Of North Braddock, age 62, passed away with his family beside him on April 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Sheila (Ferguson) Rothrauff for 38 years; loving father of Derek (Amanda) Rothrauff, Drew Rothrauff and Corie Rothrauff; cherished grandfather of Emma and Zane Rothrauff; adored son of Donald (Patty) Rothrauff and Esther M. (Tim) Wilson; dear brother of Rick (Becky) Rothrauff; son-in-law of Kathleen Ferguson and the late Nelson (surviving spouse, Joyce) Ferguson; brother-in-law of Patricia (the late Jerry) Sivy and Barb (Dom) LaGorga; uncle of Eric (Nicole) LaGorga, Ashley (fiancé, Derrick) LaGorga, Victoria, Gabby, and Reese Rothrauff; also survived by countless friends and neighbors. Don was a proud 1979 graduate of St. Vincent College, where he was a member of both their golf and hockey teams. St. Vincent is also where Don was introduced to the "Schlitz System," a group of friends that lasted throughout his lifetime. Don was a retired employee of Allegheny County, where he worked as a Human Resource Manager for over 37 years. He was an avid bowler, hockey fan and golf enthusiast. But most of all, Don loved spending his spare time with his adored grandchildren and family. Friends welcome Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, 10 a.m. at St. John Fisher Church. Don will be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Milestone Centers Inc., 600 Ross Ave., Pgh., PA 15221.