RUSS DONALD A.

Age 87, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Lorraine V. Russ; also preceded in death by his daughter, Dawnette Stine; father of Donald R. Russ II, Dedra A. (John) Girman, Dean S. and Drew K. Russ; son of the late Steven and Mae Russ; brother of the late Steven K. Russ; adored pap of Bryan Russ, Donald Russ III, Devan (Zach) Hawkinberry, Mackenzie Russ, Shane, Spencer and Abigail Girman; proud great-grand pap of Elijah Hawkinberry; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Don was a longtime Brentwood resident and active member of the community. He was a Korean War veteran and a member of the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Don worked for J and L Steel for more than 40 years and devoted his life to supporting his wife and family. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday and Sunday, March 30 and 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to

