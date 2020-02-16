|
|
SCHRATZ DONALD A.
Age 87, of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, at home in Pittsburgh, PA. Beloved husband of Joan B. Schratz; proud father of Donald A., Jr. (Nancy) Schratz of Allison Park, Joan M. of Plum, Linda S. (Michael) Baleno of Plum, Jack (Heather) Schratz of Plum, Raymond M. (Anne) of Butler, PA, and Martin M. (Lucy) Schratz of Phoenixville, PA; loving grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of one; son of the late Marcellus M. and Rosalia F. Schratz; brother of the late Sister M. Marcellus, O.S.F., Mildred C. (Bernard) Corbe, Martin L. Schratz, Raymond C. (Mary) Schratz, Regis R. (Anne) Schratz, Brother Mark Schratz, O.P., Mary Jane (Bernard) McGartland and Bertha Mae Schratz. Donald was an active supporter of both his college and high school alma maters where he was a Lifetime Saint Francis Society Member of St Francis University and a member of the Lasallian Society of Central Catholic High School of Pittsburgh; and a Distinguished Service Award recipient from Tax Executives Institutes (TEI). He spent 38 years at ALCOA where he made many great friends and met the love of his life, Joan Burnham. He was a member of St Bartholomew Parish since 1957. His favorite times included vacations with family at the Jersey shore for over 50 years, most spent in Wildwood Crest. Friends will be received at the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Rd.), Pittsburgh, 15235, Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in, St. Bartholomew Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to either the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Saint Francis University, Loretto SFU.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020