It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Albert Niehl announces his passing on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at the age of 88 years.  Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Shirley Irene (Arlington) Niehl.  He served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Donald will be lovingly remembered by his children, Donald (Patricia) of Virginia, Michael (Sandy), Sandra Evans (Charles), Genevieve Patalsky, Barbara Bair (Timothy), Diana Burkhardt (George), and Shirley Eiler (David) of South Carolina. Donald will also be remembered by his 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; numerous cousins; nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law, Joyce and Gloria Arlington; and lifelong friends, Jim and Marg Dillon.  Donald was preceded by his parents, Albert Joseph and Genevieve (O'Brien) Niehl; and sister, Alberta (Niehl) Harrison. The services will be private.  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Donald may be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
