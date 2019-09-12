|
|
KOCAY DONALD ALLEN
Age 61, of McKees Rocks, peacefully passed away on September 8, 2019 after a hard fought battle with melanoma, and other significant health issues. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. and Grace Kocay, and his sister, Jean. He is survived by his brother, Joseph (Helene) Kocay and his family: Rachel (David) Marogi, and Andrew Kocay; his sister, Ellen (Dean) Hill and her family: Emily, Dean, Jr., and Benjamin Hill. Don was a hard worker. People who knew Don well, admired his perseverance to keep working and live his life as best he could and the way he wanted. He enjoyed the ability to interact with people throughout his years working in customer service for various companies. He loved to tinker on cars. He had a special talent for cooking and enjoyed sharing a meal with family, close friends and neighbors. He loved his dogs and all forms of music. Family will receive friends SATURDAY from 12 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Family requests contributions to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019