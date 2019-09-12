Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc
1225 Chartiers Ave
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD KOCAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD ALLEN KOCAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD ALLEN KOCAY Obituary
KOCAY DONALD ALLEN

Age 61, of McKees Rocks, peacefully passed away on September 8, 2019 after a hard fought battle with melanoma, and other significant health issues. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph W. and Grace Kocay, and his sister, Jean. He is survived by his brother, Joseph (Helene) Kocay and his family: Rachel (David) Marogi, and Andrew Kocay; his sister, Ellen (Dean) Hill and her family: Emily, Dean, Jr., and Benjamin Hill. Don was a hard worker. People who knew Don well, admired his perseverance to keep working and live his life as best he could and the way he wanted. He enjoyed the ability to interact with people throughout his years working in customer service for various companies. He loved to tinker on cars. He had a special talent for cooking and enjoyed sharing a meal with family, close friends and neighbors. He loved his dogs and all forms of music. Family will receive friends SATURDAY from 12 p.m. until the time of a service at 4 p.m. at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Family requests contributions to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. www.mcdermottfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now