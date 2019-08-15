Home

Hunter Edmundson Striffler Funeral Home
600 Market St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-6191
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hunter Edmundson Striffler Funeral Home
600 Market St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hunter Edmundson Striffler Funeral Home
600 Market St.
McKeesport, PA 15132
DONALD ANTHONY "TONY" RIGGS


1953 - 2019
DONALD ANTHONY "TONY" RIGGS Obituary
RIGGS DONALD ANTHONY "TONY"

Age 66, of McKeesport, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born on April 7, 1953, and is the son of Lula Mae Riggs of McKeesport and the late Robert Bradley. Family and friends will be received at HUNTER-EDMUNDSON-STRIFFLER FUNERAL HOME OF MCKEESPORT, 600 Market Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-6191) on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
