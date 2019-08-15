|
RIGGS DONALD ANTHONY "TONY"
Age 66, of McKeesport, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born on April 7, 1953, and is the son of Lula Mae Riggs of McKeesport and the late Robert Bradley. Family and friends will be received at HUNTER-EDMUNDSON-STRIFFLER FUNERAL HOME OF MCKEESPORT, 600 Market Street, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-6191) on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019