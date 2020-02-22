|
|
ARNHEIM DONALD B.
On Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved partner of Dan Iddings and former partner of the late Bill Cohen. Loving father of Dustin (Kris) Arnheim and Erin Arnheim; brother of Nancy (Robert) Rosenthal and the late Stuart A. (surviving spouse Kathy) Arnheim; poppy to Dylan, Cooper, Claire and his beloved granddog, Barkley; loving uncle of Julie Arnheim, Richard Rosenthal, Kairol Rosenthal and Rachel Neuhaus. Don was a board member of Persad, a former district governor for the Greater Pittsburgh area of Rotary International and an award winning fundraiser and recipient of the 2018 Perseverance, Grace and Purpose award from the Parkinson's Foundation of W. PA, as well as the top fundraising team of 2019. Services at Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Avenue (at Morewood) on Sunday at 2 p.m. Visitation at Temple one hour prior to Services (1 - 2 p.m). Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh CLO, 719 Liberty Avenue, 6th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or Parkinson's Foundation of W. PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 or Rodef Shalom Temple, 4905 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020