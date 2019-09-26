|
KIENHOLZ DONALD B.
Uncle Don Kienholz loved art, coffee, classical music and most of all San Francisco. He maintained a San Francisco vibe at Mt. Lebanon's Uptown Coffee, spending hours each day in his favorite leather chair reading the New York Times and drinking lattes; the owner and employees looking after him as if he were family. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Lois; niece, Kathy; nephews, Philip and Mark, great-nephews, Cameron (Elizabeth), Garrett and Bennett (Shannon); and great-grandnieces, Adeline and Annawynn.
