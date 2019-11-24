|
DeCARLUCCI DONALD C. ASTO
Age 78, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ, where he lived for 38 years. Originally from Edgewood, PA, he was the son of the late Donald and Eve Asto DeCarlucci. He is survived by his daughter, Allyson Lynn Day; grandchildren, Steven Day and Brandy Day; and great-grandchildren, Mayah Day and Oliver Day, all of Littleton, CO. He is also survived by his sister, Allyson DeLong and her husband, Stephen, of Monroeville, PA. He was an avid college and pro football fan, and especially loved his home team, the Steelers. Also preceding him in death (exactly one year earlier) was his faithful and loving companion, his golden retriever named Dakota, whom he adored. He was never quite the same after he lost Dakota. Don was a great friend, great dad and great brother. He frequently talked about his belief in God and always said he knew he was going to a better place. He will be truly missed by his family and friends. Private service at Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019