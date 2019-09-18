|
GOLDBACH DONALD C.
Age 87, of Overbrook, died peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Salapow); father of Donald C., Jr. (Kathy) Goldbach and Janet M. (Peter) Gyza; also four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Son of the late Charles and Esther Goldbach; brother of the late Helen Olnhausen, Grace Bucci, and Charles S. Goldbach, Jr. Also several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Brentwood Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 13 Pride St., Pgh., PA 15219. Don was a City of Pgh. Fire Fighter for over 30 years, retiring as Captain in 1995, Engine Co. #26, Brookline. Arrangements are under the direction of the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-561-0380. www.deborfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019