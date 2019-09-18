Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Brentwood Presbyterian Church
3725 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD GOLDBACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD C. GOLDBACH


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GOLDBACH DONALD C.

Age 87, of Overbrook, died peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Jean (Salapow); father of Donald C., Jr. (Kathy) Goldbach and Janet M. (Peter) Gyza; also four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Son of the late Charles and Esther Goldbach; brother of the late Helen Olnhausen, Grace Bucci, and Charles S. Goldbach, Jr. Also several nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Brentwood Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 13 Pride St., Pgh., PA 15219. Don was a City of Pgh. Fire Fighter for over 30 years, retiring as Captain in 1995, Engine Co. #26, Brookline. Arrangements are under the direction of the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-561-0380. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now