KNOPFEL DONALD C. "DONNIE"
Age 77, of Plum, unexpectedly, on Monday, November 25, 2019, following complications of Multiple Sclerosis. Beloved husband of 55 years to Alice (Cook) Knopfel; father of Dawn (Bob) Wilson and Darrell Knopfel; grandfather of Danielle (John) Cook and Grace Knopfel; great-grandfather of Trevor, Robert John "R.J.", and Charlotte "Letti"; also survived by nieces and nephews, sister-in-law, Joanie Knopfel; and dear friend, Elmer Mormur. He will be greatly missed by his sweet, furry companion, Addy. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Elsie Knopfel; and siblings, Darrell Knopfel and Charlene Knopfel. Donnie served in the US Army in Ft. Dix, NJ as an MP, during Vietnam. When he returned home, he owned and operated the Gulf Station in Unity. He went on to retire from the Pittsburgh International Airport. He enjoyed everything sports and took the Knopfel Softball team to the World Series of Softball in Baltimore, MD, and even found time to golf, play basketball and spend time fishing and hunting. Dedicated to the community, he served as a Plum Boro Councilman for many years and was a Mason. His sense of adventure lead him to try many things, including sailing in the ocean and dance lessons with Alice. He was fun loving, lived life to the fullest and enjoyed the simple pleasures, traveling to the beaches of Aruba and out west, playing cards, and trying anything and everything. Though he spent his last few years in nursing care, Donnie was never without visitors. He was blessed with devoted friends that kept him company, along with his family, and helped to fill his days with laughter and joy. Friends received Wednesday 3:00-7:00 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Friday 10:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Cardelllo Bldg., 1501 Reedsdale St. # 105, Pgh., PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019