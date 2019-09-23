Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
DONALD C. MADARA


1927 - 2019
DONALD C. MADARA
MADARA DONALD C.

Age 92, Ross Twp., passed away peacefully September 21, 2019. He is survived by his son, Craig (Linda) Madara; loving grandfather to Craig S. Madara, Steven T. (Kimberly) Madara; and loving great-grandfather to Noah Madara and Wyatt Madara. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Zaccur and Lillian (Kern) Madara; wife, Lillian I. Madara, who passed August 25, 2019; and several brothers and sisters. Donald was a United States Marine. Friends will be received Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
