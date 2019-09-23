|
|
MADARA DONALD C.
Age 92, Ross Twp., passed away peacefully September 21, 2019. He is survived by his son, Craig (Linda) Madara; loving grandfather to Craig S. Madara, Steven T. (Kimberly) Madara; and loving great-grandfather to Noah Madara and Wyatt Madara. Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Zaccur and Lillian (Kern) Madara; wife, Lillian I. Madara, who passed August 25, 2019; and several brothers and sisters. Donald was a United States Marine. Friends will be received Tuesday, September 24, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. (412-364-4444). Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019