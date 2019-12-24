|
|
ROSS DONALD C.
Age 79, of Point Breeze on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Virginia Rogan Ross; father of Laura Ribnicky (Eugene), Timothy Ross (Alyssa), Donald Ross (Amy), Karen Naughton (Michael), and Kevin Ross (Shannon); grandfather of Courtney, Ciara, Taylor, Kelsey, Dylan, Alex and Lily; also survived by nieces and nephews. Don was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School and a graduate of Duquesne University in 1962. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8, where Funeral will commence on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bede Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Don's name to Central Catholic High School or The . Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019