Age 81, of Upper St. Clair, formerly of Hopewell Township, died Thursday, June 13, 2019 in Friendship Village, Upper St. Clair. He was born December 9, 1937, in Ambridge, to the late Joseph and Helen (Rygalski) Urban. He was a longtime member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Ambridge, now Good Samaritan Parish, and a retired steelworker for LTV Steel Corporation. His passions in life were his family and church. Surviving are his wife, Nancy Giammaria Urban; a daughter, Nancy (Dave) Dettmer, of Charlottte, NC; David (Kellie) Urban, of Washington D.C.; Paul (Heather) Urban, of Peters Township; Chris (Erin) Urban, of Upper St. Clair; six grandchildren, Anna, Katy, and Will Dettmer, Nicholas, Grace, and Matthew Urban; a sister and brother-in-law, Georgiann and Joe Galant, of Myrtle Beach, SC; and a brother-in-law, James Giammaria, of Center Twp. Friends will be received Sunday, from 1-5 p.m, in the JOHN SYKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 833 Kennedy Dr., Ambridge, where prayers will be offered Monday, at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Good Samaritan Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Good Samaritan Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.sykafuneralhome.com.