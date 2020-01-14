|
|
WILKER DONALD C.
Age 53, of McKeesport, formerly of North Huntingdon, died peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home. He was born September 23, 1966, in Jeannette, the son of Barbara (Heil) Wilker, of North Huntingdon and the late Donald R. Wilker. Don was employed as a machinist in charge of quality control for Cleaveland Price, of Trafford. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1222, of Jeannette. Don was an avid competitive bowler, with two 300 games on his record and enjoyed skiing and was a true motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of nearly seven years, Jennifer (Chytil) Wilker; a sister, Brenda Wilker, of North Huntingdon; an uncle, Bruce Heil, of North Huntingdon; mother-in-law, Catherine Morrow, of West Homestead; brother-in-law, Bill (Nicola Dempsey) Chytil; niece and nephew Olivia and Liam Dempsey. The family wishes to extend their thanks to his close friends caregivers, Anne Ladik, Paula Kircher and Mike Sonnie. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Don's riding friends are invited to bring their motorcycles. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020