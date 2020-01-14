Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD WILKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD C. WILKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD C. WILKER Obituary
WILKER DONALD C.

Age 53, of McKeesport, formerly of North Huntingdon, died peacefully surrounded by his family, Monday, January 13, 2020, at his home. He was born September 23, 1966, in Jeannette, the son of Barbara (Heil) Wilker, of North Huntingdon and the late Donald R. Wilker. Don was employed as a machinist in charge of quality control for Cleaveland Price, of Trafford. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1222, of Jeannette. Don was an avid competitive bowler, with two 300 games on his record and enjoyed skiing and was a true motorcycle enthusiast. In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of nearly seven years, Jennifer (Chytil) Wilker; a sister, Brenda Wilker, of North Huntingdon; an uncle, Bruce Heil, of North Huntingdon; mother-in-law, Catherine Morrow, of West Homestead; brother-in-law, Bill (Nicola Dempsey) Chytil; niece and nephew Olivia and Liam Dempsey. The family wishes to extend their thanks to his close friends caregivers, Anne Ladik, Paula Kircher and Mike Sonnie. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Don's riding friends are invited to bring their motorcycles. The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o St. Agnes Church, 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -