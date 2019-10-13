|
CRONIN DONALD
Quietly passed away on October 8, 2019, at the age of 99, in Carrollton, GA. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Perky (Cook); his parents, Isabell and William Cronin; his siblings, William, Robert, John, Margie, Francis, Marybelle, Anna and Blanche; and his beloved granddaughter, Kelly Simmers. He is survived by his daughters, Donna Simmers of Carrollton GA, Karen (Dave) Hull of Greenville, SC; he leaves five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was a World War II Veteran proudly serving in the US Army in the Pacific Theater. He spent most of his life in the Pittsburgh area living on Neville Island and Mount Pleasant. He was employed by Pittsburgh Screw and Bolt (Modulus Corp) for 40 years. Upon retirement, Perky and Don relocated to Ocala, FL. It was there that Don found his passion for volunteering at Munroe Regional Medical Center and Legacy House in Ocala. The family would like to thank his compassionate caregivers at Cottage Landing and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, we request donations in memory of Donald Cronin to: Amedisys Hospice, 1825 Highway 34 East #2200, Newnan, GA 30265.
