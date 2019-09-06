|
JESSEP, JR. DR. DONALD CYRIL
Passed away on September 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born June 9, 1938 to the late Donald C. Jessep and Ruby Jessep of Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Jessep; sister, Judith Jessep of Pittsburgh; nephews, Michael G. Jones, Ronald J. Jones and Thomas M. Jones; and beloved dogs, Baxter and Buckley. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org. Arrangements are by McEWEN MINT HILL CHAPEL. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019