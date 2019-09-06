Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD JESSEP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. DONALD CYRIL JESSEP Jr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. DONALD CYRIL JESSEP Jr. Obituary
JESSEP, JR. DR. DONALD CYRIL

Passed away on September 2, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born June 9, 1938 to the late Donald C. Jessep and Ruby Jessep of Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Jessep; sister, Judith Jessep of Pittsburgh; nephews, Michael G. Jones, Ronald J. Jones and Thomas M. Jones; and beloved dogs, Baxter and Buckley. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte, www.humanesocietyofcharlotte.org. Arrangements are by McEWEN MINT HILL CHAPEL. Online condolences may be made at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now