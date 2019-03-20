Home

Age 84, of Allison Park, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Gary, IN to the late Peter and Mary (Boznak) Huminsky; beloved husband of the late Shirley (Fowler) Huminsky; father of Jay (Dana) Huminsky of TX, Leigh Huminsky of IN, Donna Huminsky-Fulmer of S.C., Dean Huminsky of Allison Park; beloved grandfather of Ben (Cory) Huminsky of Canonsburg; brother of Gayle Warnimont of IN, and James (Ellen) Huminsky of OH. Donald was an All American Soap Box Derby Hall of Famer. He was a proud graduate of Hobart High School in the class of 1952. After high school, he went to Purdue University, where he met his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley. Don's career started with the EJ and E railroad, US Steel and retired from Harbison Walker after 24 years. Donald was an avid fisherman and hunter. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC (WEST VIEW). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Rd., Allison Park, PA 15101. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

