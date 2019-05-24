DEL DUCA DONALD

Of Shadyside, formerly on Stanton Heights on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, age 82. Beloved husband of Geraldine M. Pendzich; brother of Robert Del Duca (Jan), and the late Barbara Ann Smierciak (Frank); brother-in-law of Helen Kramer, Caroline Gionta (Ed), Stella Meglio (the late Ben), Eugene Pendzich (the late Georgette), Joe Pendzich and the late Richard and Lawrence Pendzich; also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Mary, John, Joseph and Frank Smierciak (Chirsty Zadora) and their daughter Eleanor. Don was President of Local 12 Union BCT and proudly served his country in the Air Force. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday and Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where Funeral will commence on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial in St. Raphael Church at 10 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow at Allegheny Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com