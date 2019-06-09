DiLUCENTE DONALD

Suddenly on April 2, 2019 just a month shy of his 70th birthday. Donald was born in Rankin, PA and was the youngest son of Felice and Assunta DiLucente. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics, he taught at several Catholic schools before joining the faculty of Seton-LaSalle High School, where he continued teaching until his retirement in 2012. Donald also spent many years coaching Girls Basketball teams in the area. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed traveling and gambling! Donald never married or had children and was predeceased by his parents as well as all five of his siblings. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as many friends who will miss him and his crazy sense of humor tremendously. Family and friends are welcome to the Gravesite Ceremony for Donald on Saturday, June 15th at 10:30 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery, 1560 Brinton Road, Braddock Hills. Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. www.dalessandroltd.com