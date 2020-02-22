|
MACAULAY DONALD E.
Age 77, of Penn Hills, on February 16, 2020. Loving husband of the late Anna (Lamanna); cherished father of Ed, Laura Scanio (Greg Chain), Christine (Dale Kunkle), and Becky Washburn (Shane); adoring grandfather; proud great-grandfather; and lifelong friend to Ron Meigs. Don honorably served our country in the USMC and was a longtime member of American Legion Post 980 Plum. Celebration of his LIFE Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3-9 p.m. at the Post 211, downstairs hall, 108 S. 4th St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020