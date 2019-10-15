|
POLLOCK DONALD E. "BO"
Of East Pittsburgh, age 78, has fallen asleep in the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved son of the late Helen Dedo. Cherished cousin of Marion (Priatko) Campbell of North Huntingdon, William Priatko of North Huntingdon, Terry (Priatko) Bonacci of Murrysville, the late John Priatko, the late George Priatko and their children and grandchildren. Bo was a former employee of Brandywine Agencies Forest Hills Apartments in Braddock Hills. He loved his Church, the Orthodox faith, his family and Pittsburgh sports. May God grant him eternal life. Friends welcome Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. A Funeral Service will be held in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh on Thursday at 10 a.m. with a blessing service at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank members of his church, especially Bob and Cheryl, for their care and support throughout Bo's life as well as the staff at Manor Care and AHN Hospice. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, 211 Cable Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019